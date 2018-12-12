Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 2,964 Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,701,000 after acquiring an additional 644,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,197,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,420,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Shares of AAXN opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 163.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $68,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,477.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $70,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $201,535. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

