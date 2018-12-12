Trexquant Investment LP Sells 35,802 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,802 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,569.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,085,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 1,020,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,088,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,852,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $6,363,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,872,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after buying an additional 286,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 646.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,044,892.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,870. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. BTIG Research set a $17.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trexquant Investment LP Sells 35,802 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/trexquant-investment-lp-sells-35802-shares-of-ironwood-pharmaceuticals-inc-irwd.html.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.