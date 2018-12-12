Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBT. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Seth S. Meltzer bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $68,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.86 million and a PE ratio of 7.20.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $13.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

