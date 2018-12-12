TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $151,038.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000878 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00015436 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00048846 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.01906180 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,341 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

