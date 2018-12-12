TTC Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $5.91 Million (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One TTC Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, UEX and BitForex. During the last week, TTC Protocol has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. TTC Protocol has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $276,975.00 worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00713847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00002060 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00011205 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00001363 BTC.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC Protocol (TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,939,693 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here. TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, UEX, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

