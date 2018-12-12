Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

TKC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 32,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.45. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

