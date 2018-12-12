Two Shields Investments (TSI) Stock Price Down 16%

Two Shields Investments PLC (LON:TSI)’s share price traded down 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 2,187,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Two Shields Investments Company Profile (LON:TSI)

Two Shields Investments Plc focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector. The company has investments in various companies, which provide exposure to commodities in metal sector, including lithium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as has investments in geoscience consultancy, online brand protection, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-fraud sectors.

