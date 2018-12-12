UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lanxess (LXS)

Lanxess (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.50 ($66.86) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lanxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.67 ($78.68).

ETR:LXS opened at €42.08 ($48.93) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 12 month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

