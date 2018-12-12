UCB S A/ADR (UCBJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. UCB S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Get UCB S A/ADR alerts:

UCB S A/ADR Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines and solutions for people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. Its core products include Cimzia for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and Crohn's disease; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for UCB S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.