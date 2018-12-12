Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Holdings Lifted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Standpoint Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of UCTT opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.06 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

