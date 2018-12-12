Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will report sales of $13.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.58 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $2.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 453.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $48.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.81 million to $51.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $99.20 million, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $141.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Shares of RARE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 373,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $90.98.

In related news, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $298,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $603,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,809 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 50,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

