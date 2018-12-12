Under Armour (UAA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% vs. +4.9% consensus, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.Under Armour also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.21-0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. 16,698,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,040. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.43.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

