Unifi (UFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd.

NYSE:UFI opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $455.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.87. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $181.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.90 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact bought 43,360 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 8,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 310,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,312,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 13.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 12.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

