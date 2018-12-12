Union Bankshares (UBSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.27

Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 11487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBSH. BidaskClub raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.49 million. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, Director G William Beale sold 1,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $40,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 246,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 471.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1,092.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

