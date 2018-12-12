Unisys Co. (UIS) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Analysts

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Loop Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Unisys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

Get Unisys alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Unisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the third quarter worth $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the third quarter worth $130,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 20.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the third quarter worth $155,000.

NYSE:UIS opened at $12.71 on Friday. Unisys has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $650.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Unisys had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $688.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unisys will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.