United Co.s Limited (UNC) Insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L Acquires 600 Shares

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$93.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,884.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$93.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$95.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,500.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 400 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$93.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,516.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$93.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,000.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$94.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,380.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$95.00 per share, with a total value of C$47,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$92.80 per share, with a total value of C$46,400.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$93.00 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 1,500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.01 per share, with a total value of C$144,015.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.00 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00.

Shares of UNC opened at C$94.17 on Wednesday. United Co.s Limited has a 12-month low of C$91.31 and a 12-month high of C$106.49.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

