United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

United Community Banks stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.93. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 11.64%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

