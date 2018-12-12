United Natural Foods (UNFI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Argus downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $14.88. Argus now has a $13.69 price target on the stock. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 224348 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Buckingham Research set a $41.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens set a $33.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $756.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

