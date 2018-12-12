United Services Automobile Association Sells 102,300 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,300 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.15% of Royal Gold worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,830,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,668,000 after acquiring an additional 399,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 719,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,406,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 703,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sybil E. Veenman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.11 per share, with a total value of $39,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.18 per share, for a total transaction of $154,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,078.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.46. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $94.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

