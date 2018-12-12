United Services Automobile Association Trims Stake in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,682 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 40.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 41.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Twilio by 122.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 369,791 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 17,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,530,981.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $1,785,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,001 shares of company stock worth $15,713,556. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Argus upped their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Twilio from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

