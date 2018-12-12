United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 101.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 42.6% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UTX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.09. 71,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

UTX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/united-technologies-co-utx-shares-bought-by-signaturefd-llc.html.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.