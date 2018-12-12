Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UVSP. ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $30.15.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 102,009 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Co. of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

