Univest Corp of Pennsylvania Has $2.66 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,479,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,863,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,659,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,759,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,748,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,728,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,445,327,000 after acquiring an additional 308,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,794,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,197,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/univest-corp-of-pennsylvania-has-2-66-million-position-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.