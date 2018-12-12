Unobtanium (UNO) Price Reaches $74.27 on Top Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $14.83 million and $1,614.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $74.27 or 0.02126244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.02929881 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00070133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003745 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000198 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 199,652 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

