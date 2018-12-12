Vail Resorts (MTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry over the past year and we remain encouraged by the company’s enthralling growth prospects. Its earnings and revenues both beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. A full-proof business model and various guest-centric offerings position the company on a growth trajectory. Vail Resorts has a season pass program, which is likely to drive incremental revenues. Further, increased focus on mergers and acquisitions, along with effective marketing techniques, bode well. However, increased expenses from operations, acquisitions and pertinent weather-related woes continue to hurt the company’s profitability. Moreover, intense competition from various modes of entertainment provider is a concern.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.89.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $237.87 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $200.68 and a 52 week high of $302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.08 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.48%.

In related news, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $2,388,058.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at $9,112,661.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $101,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 45.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

