Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $71.48 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

