ValuEngine Downgrades Ophthotech (OPHT) to Sell

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ophthotech in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Ophthotech alerts:

Shares of OPHT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. 254,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. Ophthotech has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Ophthotech will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPHT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ophthotech by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 412,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ophthotech by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 303,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ophthotech by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 179,924 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ophthotech by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 536,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ophthotech

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ophthotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophthotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.