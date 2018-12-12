ValuEngine Lowers Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) to Hold

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ATXI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of ATXI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 94,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,196. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -2.04.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Paley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

