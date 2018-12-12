VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is Sfmg LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $55,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $5,465,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2,174.6% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 43,392 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 378.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 37,406 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $1,708,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. 3,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,542. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/vaneck-vectors-wide-moat-etf-moat-is-sfmg-llcs-4th-largest-position.html.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.