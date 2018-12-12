Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 144.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 202.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $160.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $152.43 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

