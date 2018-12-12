Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5599 per share on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

VCR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.17. The stock had a trading volume of 57,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,689. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $152.43 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/vanguard-consumer-discretionary-etf-vcr-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-13th.html.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.