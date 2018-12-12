Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.8253 per share on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.37. 68,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,667. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $123.85.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/vanguard-extended-duration-treasury-etf-edv-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-13th.html.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Article: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.