Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.6475 per share on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

VIS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.40. The stock had a trading volume of 137,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,488. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $151.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

