Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,722.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $86.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Holdings Cut by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/vanguard-real-estate-etf-vnq-holdings-cut-by-crestwood-advisors-group-llc.html.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.