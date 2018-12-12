Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5169 per share on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.
Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $119.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,096. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.80 and a twelve month high of $138.74.
