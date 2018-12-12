Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) to Issue $1.19 Annual Dividend

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.1945 per share on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of IVOG stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.14. 17,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,784. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.64 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36.

