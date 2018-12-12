VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (IVOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.962 per share on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.89.

IVOV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.38. VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF has a one year low of $108.97 and a one year high of $126.33.

