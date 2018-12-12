Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.66 Per Share

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.6629 per share on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.54.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $136.43. 76,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,581. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $130.88 and a one year high of $165.03.

