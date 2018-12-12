Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Position Boosted by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $69,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 71,446 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,085,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $81.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

