Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.7% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,027,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,153,000 after buying an additional 3,709,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,350,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 642.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,661,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,788,000 after buying an additional 2,303,364 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,510,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,650,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $135.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $129.84 and a one year high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

