Vector Group (VGR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 57553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Specifically, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $4,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,436,704.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,872,029 shares of company stock worth $51,288,002. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut Vector Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.51%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vector Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

