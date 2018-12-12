Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $101,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,118,000 after purchasing an additional 565,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,291 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,022,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,162,000 after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,626,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,767,000 after purchasing an additional 352,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,666,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 100,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

