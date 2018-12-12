Vera Bradley (VRA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $114-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.09 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.57-0.60 EPS.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,789. The company has a market capitalization of $361.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.39. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.68 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $225,746.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,198.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $357,951.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,021 shares in the company, valued at $549,496.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,220,507 shares of company stock worth $18,016,990. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

