Verify Reaches Market Cap of $318,601.00 (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Verify token can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Radar Relay and YoBit. Verify has a total market capitalization of $318,601.00 and $0.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verify has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.02549121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00144348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00173487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.89 or 0.09309641 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029201 BTC.

Verify Profile

Verify’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official website is token.verify.as.

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Radar Relay and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

