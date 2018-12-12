Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.60 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $2,160,872.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,967,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $2,306,612.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,244,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 936 shares of company stock valued at $112,080 and have sold 236,849 shares valued at $28,265,610. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

