Veritable L.P. Sells 3,651 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. 14,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.9775 dividend. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $343,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

