Veritable L.P. Sells 4,344 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $59,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 809.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $149,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,685. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $167.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Veritable L.P. Sells 4,344 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/veritable-l-p-sells-4344-shares-of-vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.