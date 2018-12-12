Verition Fund Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 722.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $110,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $210.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

MHK stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.45 and a 52-week high of $282.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian Carson bought 2,698 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.34 per share, for a total transaction of $313,885.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,845.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,736,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,716.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 363,798 shares of company stock valued at $43,653,165 and sold 24,805 shares valued at $3,968,906. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

