Verition Fund Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1,119.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 355,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,192,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,025,000 after acquiring an additional 39,009 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 624,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 105,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,671 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 296,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

