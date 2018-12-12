Veritone Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (VERI)

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,767 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,098% compared to the typical daily volume of 398 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VERI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Veritone and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Veritone to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Veritone from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Veritone from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Veritone has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 286.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritone will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Research Corp Acacia sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $7,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,619,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,453.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

